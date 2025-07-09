Slagle Financial LLC Buys 1,838 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

