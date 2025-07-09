Lbp Am Sa Sells 7,317 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.52 and a 200 day moving average of $375.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

