Lakeside Advisors INC. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,754,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,948,000 after acquiring an additional 983,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after purchasing an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $4,459,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.