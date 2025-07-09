Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

GE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.24. 1,194,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.07. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

