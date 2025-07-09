Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $570.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $575.67. The company has a market capitalization of $688.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

