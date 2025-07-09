Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $298.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.21 and a 200-day moving average of $323.29. The company has a market cap of $960.47 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

