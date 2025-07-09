Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $390.15 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.81 and its 200 day moving average is $376.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

