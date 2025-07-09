Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $56,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

FI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.62. The stock had a trading volume of 127,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

