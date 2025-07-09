Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,182 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $320.52 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.