Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $294.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,853,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,521,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

