Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

