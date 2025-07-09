Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $136.82 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $136,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,274.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.85. The company has a market cap of $542.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,185.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.