Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,284,609 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284,609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,702,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $627.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $629.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

