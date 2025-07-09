Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $80,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 394,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Oracle by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,366 shares of company stock valued at $85,433,503 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $235.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

