Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,273.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,042.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,185.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.