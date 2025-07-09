Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 383 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,853,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,521,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.10 billion, a PE ratio of 164.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

