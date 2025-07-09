New Insight Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VTI opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.77. The stock has a market cap of $502.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

