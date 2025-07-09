Topsail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,970 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

