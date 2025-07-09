Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,244,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $12,061,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,252 shares of company stock valued at $208,518,508. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $781.48 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $725.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.