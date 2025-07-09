Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

