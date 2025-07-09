Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $250,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $197.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

