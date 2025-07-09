GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GE Vernova by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.13.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.0%

GEV stock opened at $530.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.60 and its 200-day moving average is $385.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $537.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.