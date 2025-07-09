First Interstate Bank Buys 10,569 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IJH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. 445,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.