Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $270.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

