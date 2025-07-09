iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,214 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. 4,276,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,581. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

