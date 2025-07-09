Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

