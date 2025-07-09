Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 252,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,075,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after buying an additional 59,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

