New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5%

PFE stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.