New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,023.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.22. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.04, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

