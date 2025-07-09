Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,164,904. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

