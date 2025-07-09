Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,352 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 97.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $176.48. 723,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,340. The firm has a market cap of $274.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.