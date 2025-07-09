Lbp Am Sa Sells 3,012 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $306.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

