Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4,808.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,180 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $37,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. 783,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.