Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $59,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.72 and a 200-day moving average of $303.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

