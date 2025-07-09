Main Street Research LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 6,605,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,482,055. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

