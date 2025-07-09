Main Street Research LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

TMUS traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $233.63. The company had a trading volume of 660,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 698,400 shares of company stock valued at $161,083,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

