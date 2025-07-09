Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Tesla Trading Up 1.3%

TSLA opened at $297.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.63, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

