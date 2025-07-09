Financial Symmetry Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Symmetry Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $297.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $959.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

