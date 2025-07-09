Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,486 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after buying an additional 3,583,959 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 27,625.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after buying an additional 2,155,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $886,426,000 after buying an additional 1,943,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $600,072,000 after buying an additional 1,568,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $317.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.78 and its 200-day moving average is $290.19. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.25.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

