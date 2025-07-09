MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.3% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.25.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $317.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

