Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 126.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $983.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,005.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

