Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 259,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

