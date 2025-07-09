McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

