Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $563.05 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $513.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

