Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0%

Chubb stock opened at $279.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

