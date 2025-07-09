Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $279.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

