Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,259 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 339,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.