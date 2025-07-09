Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,673 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $57,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

