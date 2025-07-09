The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

