Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,689.05. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $329.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

